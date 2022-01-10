Altimetrik expands operational footprint across India: Talent strength to increase to 6,000+ by end of 2022

• 8 - 10 Satellite offices planned in Tier 2 cities for closer proximity to local talent • Local talent integral to global business growth and success BANGALORE, India, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altimetrik a U.S.-based, digital business enablement company continues its growth in India by expanding business operations in urban metros and Tier 2 cities across India.

The company has experienced strong double digit revenue growth which accelerated this year as more organizations invest in digital business. The company recently opened a new center in Jaipur, adding to existing offices in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. India continues to play an integral role in sourcing top talent and serves a major part in delivering outcomes for the company's growing global clientele spanning BFSI/Fintech, Automotive/Manufacturing, Retail/CPG, Pharma/Lifesciences.

''Globally, Altimetrik has added approximately 27 clients from across industry segments to its current portfolio. We've opened new development centers and offices in Mexico, Poland, the UK, and US. In India we are growing rapidly thanks to the availability of excellent engineering talent. The India Technology Center continues to play a vital role in our global delivery and expansion,'' says Raj Sundaresan, Altimetrik's CEO.

''Hiring in India has been on an excellent trajectory due to the availability of promising talent across various skills in Cloud, Product Engineering, DevOps, Data Analytics and Engineering, and others. This enables immense support to the kind of niche digital business solutions that we cater to our clients,'' he added. Ranga Kanapathy, Head of Engineering, APAC and India Technology Center, Altimetrik said, ''To facilitate maximum engagement with the Indian talent, we are planning on setting up a hybrid model of base and satellite offices giving employees the option to work from home and utilize an office space as needed. As a start, we recently launched a new center in Jaipur and plan to expand current team strength of 25 to 150-200 employees in 2022. Across India, Altimetrik is looking at a 55% employee growth next year and the aim is to hire another 3,000 by the end of 2022.'' ''For the hybrid work model, we are planning to set up satellite offices in 8-10 tier two cities of India that are in proximity to our employees hailing from 29 states in the country. We believe this flexible work model will be best suited to the post pandemic world,'' added Mr. Kanapathy. Commenting on the importance of Diversity as a key focus area for hiring, Mr. Kanapathy said, ''Altimetrik's Women's Initiative for Networking Growth and Success (WINGS) program, which was launched on the International Women's Day 2021, represents our commitment to attract women talent, nurture leaders and create inclusive workplaces. Through our disciplined efforts diversity hiring to date has exceeded 500 women and has contributed significantly to our headcount growth. Our gender diversity target for 2022 is to increase from the current level of 25% to 32%.'' Altimetrik has several initiatives to foster diversity, equity & inclusion, that has earned the company accolades from the GPTW Institute as India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women, and Economic Times Best Workplaces for Women 2021.

The company's continuous endeavor to build a true digital culture based on principles of innovation and empowerment has allowed Altimetrik to grow and consistently improve its GPTW India rankings over six years, from 91st to 36th best place to work in 2021 and was recognized as a Top 25 in IT/IT BPM sector.

About Altimetrik Altimetrik is a digital business enablement company. We deliver bite-size outcomes as organizations scale digitalization to accelerate revenue growth without disrupting ongoing business operations. With an end-to-end perspective, our practitioners and agile engineering teams create solutions that drive transformation and achieve business goals. In addition, our digital point solutions and products provide clients with the tools to fuel business growth and profitability. With offices across the globe and over 5,000 energized practitioners, Altimetrik partners with Fortune 500 and mid-size companies alike to enhance their agility, empowerment, and success.

