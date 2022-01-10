Left Menu

MG Motor India EV sales up 145 pc to 2,798 units in 2021

MG Motor India EV sales spiked 145 per cent to 2,798 units in calender year 2021 amid a gradual shift towards electric vehicles in the country, the company said on Monday. As compared to 2020, when the total EV sales were 1,142 units, MG Motor India has exhibited 145 per cent growth in volume at 2,798 units last year, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 17:39 IST
MG Motor India EV sales up 145 pc to 2,798 units in 2021
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

MG Motor India EV sales spiked 145 per cent to 2,798 units in calender year 2021 amid a gradual shift towards electric vehicles in the country, the company said on Monday. The company had sold a total of 1,142 units in 2020.

Currently, the company has one electric sports utility vehicle ZS EV in its India EV product portfolio, launched in January 2020. It later rolled out a facelift version of the vehicle in February last year. With a certified range of 419 Km in one full-charge, ZS EV, according to the company, offers the longest range compared to any EV in India.

The ZS EV continues to attract customers' interest in India as MG averages 700 bookings per month, the company said. As compared to 2020, when the total EV sales were 1,142 units, MG Motor India has exhibited 145 per cent growth in volume at 2,798 units last year, the company said. ZS EV comes in two variants, Excite and Exclusive, with prices starting from Rs 21.49 lakh. Along with the vehicle, MG extends its customers a five-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences/offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24x7 charge-on-the-go facility (in 5 cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs, as per the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022