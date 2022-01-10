Coliving marketplace Crib raises USD 4,00,000 for biz expansion
Startup Crib, a marketplace for co-living segment, on Monday said it has raised USD 400,000 about Rs 2.9 crore to expand its business. Crib will utilise the current raise to build its engineering team, boost product development and onboard the first set of properties from Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi NCR, the company said in a statement.
Startup Crib, a marketplace for co-living segment, on Monday said it has raised USD 400,000 (about Rs 2.9 crore) to expand its business. The pre-seed funding round was led by Pranay Gupta (Co-founder, 91Springboard) through his AngelList syndicate 91Ventures. The round also saw participation from BlackSoil Capital along with other angel investors. Headquartered in Gurugram, Crib is building a digital ecosystem aimed at redefining how landlords operate, tenants stay and market sells. Through their SaaS-based marketplace model, Crib is creating a full stack solution for co-living including property management software bundled with a reseller platform. ''Crib will utilise the current raise to build its engineering team, boost product development and onboard the first set of properties from Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi NCR,'' the company said in a statement. Sunny Garg and Shaifali Jain are the co-founders of Crib. They successfully built the student housing brand YourShell, which was later acquired by Stanza Living.
