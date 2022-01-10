Left Menu

Coliving marketplace Crib raises USD 4,00,000 for biz expansion

Startup Crib, a marketplace for co-living segment, on Monday said it has raised USD 400,000 about Rs 2.9 crore to expand its business. Crib will utilise the current raise to build its engineering team, boost product development and onboard the first set of properties from Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi NCR, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 20:03 IST
Coliving marketplace Crib raises USD 4,00,000 for biz expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Startup Crib, a marketplace for co-living segment, on Monday said it has raised USD 400,000 (about Rs 2.9 crore) to expand its business. The pre-seed funding round was led by Pranay Gupta (Co-founder, 91Springboard) through his AngelList syndicate 91Ventures. The round also saw participation from BlackSoil Capital along with other angel investors. Headquartered in Gurugram, Crib is building a digital ecosystem aimed at redefining how landlords operate, tenants stay and market sells. Through their SaaS-based marketplace model, Crib is creating a full stack solution for co-living including property management software bundled with a reseller platform. ''Crib will utilise the current raise to build its engineering team, boost product development and onboard the first set of properties from Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi NCR,'' the company said in a statement. Sunny Garg and Shaifali Jain are the co-founders of Crib. They successfully built the student housing brand YourShell, which was later acquired by Stanza Living.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022