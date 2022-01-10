Left Menu

Thinkly to host voices of Nobel laureates

Thinkly, which pitches itself as a social media platform for thought-provoking content, is all set to host voices of 50 Noble laureates, a top company official has said. It is our belief that social media platforms, instead of being just about entertainment or escapism, can be a place where one can discover, engage and learn from people having common interests and have meaningful conversations, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 20:39 IST
Thinkly, which pitches itself as a social media platform for thought-provoking content, is all set to host voices of 50 Noble laureates, a top company official has said. The platform, which had raised an undisclosed sum as funding from the city-based venture capital firm Equanimity Investments in August, recently secured the rights to bring the voices of 50 Nobel laureates and 120 heads of states, its co-founder and chief executive Vivek Saxena said in a statement. ''It is our mission to make Thinkly a place where the curious and the wise meet; a place where the world comes to think! ''It is our belief that social media platforms, instead of being just about entertainment or escapism, can be a place where one can discover, engage and learn from people having common interests and have meaningful conversations,'' he added. The platform will also host global publications in the areas of business, health and wellness, science and technology, culture and entertainment and geopolitics, he added. Apart from that, the platform is hosting interviews by former West Indian bowler Michael Holding in the context of a recently released film on India's maiden cricket world cup win and a slew of global publications which are considered authorities in the discipline.

