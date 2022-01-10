Coast Guard rescues stranded fishermen in TN
10-01-2022
The Indian Coast Guard said it rescued four stranded Indian fishermen in the Gulf of Mannar on Monday.
They were rescued from a fishing boat near Musal Theevu island, an official release here said.
''The boat was reportedly stranded at sea since morning and was drifting away from land due to inclement weather,'' it said, adding, a Coast Guard hovercraft rescued the fishermen.
