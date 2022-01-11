Arabian Camels ‘Antara’ Movie NFT Drop on Jan 12

Mumbai- January 11, 2022--- Arabian Camels, an NFT community that is creating a Hollywood movie “Antara” based on the life of ancient Arabian knight Antarah Ibn Shaddad, today announced its NFT drop on January 12, with the integration of cryptocurrency exchange MoonPay.

The intergration will allow individuals to buy Ethereum from its official website powered by MoonPay, which is supporting the project.

The Antara Movie NFT is the first NFT that allows a buyer to digitally part-own rights of the Hollywood Movie. This enables holders to partake in box office and streaming revenues.

NFT holders can also get up to 80 percent yield on their NFTs while production takes place, in an exclusive partnership with Swapp Protocol. This is set to make Antara, the first major movie in history funded by an NFT, and the Arabian Camels the first NFT community to produce and part-own the rights of a $50M Hollywood movie together.

Before the public are allowed to mint, a private pre-sale minting for the Antara Movie NFT will take place on January 12. This will only be available to those who own an Arabian Camel NFT. NFT holders will get part ownership of the IP rights of the $50 million Hollywood war epic, “Antara.” The Antara Movie NFT seeks to grant buyers up to 50 percent of the intellectual property rights to “Antara.” Members from the Arabian Camel NFT community will share in the ownership of the film, get roles in the movie, credit as producers, and join the production team for exclusive gatherings on the set in the Arabian Desert with the cast and crew. The differentiation of this NFT project is its real-world utility, separating itself from the typical NFT projects inflated by hype alone. The Arabian Camel NFT is becoming a powerful symbol of what is achievable when crypto communities join forces, united by a common vision. ''The impact that Arabian Camels will have on Hollywood is immense. This is an exciting and revolutionary move that will inject a whole new lease of life into the movie business,” said Josef Brandmaier, Producer. “SC Films supports filmmakers making the artist journey to realize a film's full commercial potential: Antara is the first Hollywood budget film as aN NFT. Antara is innovative and disruptive to the established order of financing which is controlled by a small oligopoly in Hollywood; the democratization and decentralization is long overdue,'' said Matthew Joynes, Producer.

Arabian Camels has also collaborated with Dominic Ryder, CEO of vEmpire, whose token has recently rocketed 1500 percent and reached a market cap of $100M. Dominic Ryder’s protocol is in the process of designing and creating the ANTARA Play-To-Earn game, which has already gotten the attention of some prominent VC firms. The multiplayer raiding game is expected to plant the Arabian Camels brand and the Antara IP firmly into the Metaverse, and add another layer of value for Arabian Camels holders. The game is set to bring fun and reliable income to thousands of players in developing countries and will run off of a scholarship model. The Arabian Camels NFTs are now to be a commodity and have functionality within the game. In conjunction, they will also be launching their very own gaming token, the in-game currency that is set to be listed on major Cryptocurrency exchanges.

Antarah Ibn Shaddadwas a black slave in ancient/pre-Islamic Arabia, who won his freedom and became a lofty knight. He rose to stardom in the 5th century, not only due to his character and prowess on the battlefield but also, his miraculous talent as a poet. His poetry was held in such high regard, that it was actually sewn in gold, and suspended on the Kaaba in Mecca before the days of Islam. To this day, if one studies Arabic Literature in Oxford or Cambridge, the poetry of Antara is still studied and revered.

