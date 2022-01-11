Left Menu

Turkish Airlines to restart Kazakhstan flights Jan. 13

Turkey's flag-carrier Turkish Airlines will restart flights to Kazakhstan from Jan. 13, chief executive Bilal Eksi said on Tuesday, after the airline halted its flights over countrywide violence last week. Kazakhstan says government buildings were attacked in many major cities after initially peaceful protests against hikes in the price of car fuel turned violent.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 11-01-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 13:22 IST
Turkish Airlines to restart Kazakhstan flights Jan. 13
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's flag-carrier Turkish Airlines will restart flights to Kazakhstan from Jan. 13, chief executive Bilal Eksi said on Tuesday, after the airline halted its flights over countrywide violence last week. Eksi said commercial flights to Nur-Sultan would begin on Jan. 13, followed by flights to Aktau on Jan. 14 and Turkistan on Jan 15.

"Our talks with authorities on commercial flights to Almaty continue," Eksi said on Twitter. Kazakhstan says government buildings were attacked in many major cities after initially peaceful protests against hikes in the price of car fuel turned violent. The interior ministry said 9,900 people have been detained over the violence.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named Alikhan Smailov prime minister on Tuesday, after having dismissed the government during the protests last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022