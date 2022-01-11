SKF India announces SKF Scholarship Program for Girls

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): SKF India, the leading bearings manufacturer, today announced its scholarship program for deserving girl students who aspire to pursue diplomas and engineering degrees. As part of the program, SKF India aims to support 150 girls from economically disadvantaged families from Pune, Mysore, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Haridwar. The program will be implemented by United Way of Bangalore, an NGO that has been providing opportunities to girls to attain higher education through financial aid and career-ready programs.

Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India Ltd. said, "The SKF Scholarship program is part of our continuous endeavor towards empowering India's youth especially young girls through education, skilling, mentorship, and counselling. We believe that an educated, confident, and independent young woman can lay the foundation of a stronger nation with a brighter future. Through this holistic scholarship program, deserving students can overcome financial challenges and build their future by following their dream of pursuing higher education." SKF India Scholarship 2021-22 Highlights

Percentage required: Minimum 75% in SSC/HSC board examination in the academic year 2021 Colleges: Select AICTE affiliated engineering/diploma colleges

Annual family income: Not exceeding 3.5 lakhs Duration of scholarship: Till the end of the course

SKF India will provide scholarship amounts up to INR 40 thousand granted in equal annual installments over the period of the degree of study. Candidates will have to submit proof of passing every year to continue the scholarship. The application process will start from October 2021 and will continue up to Dec 2021. The selection process will include shortlisting of applications basis the academic background, and financial need as well as document verification, followed by interviewing candidates to assess their interest in pursuing higher education.

