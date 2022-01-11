Left Menu

L&T's heavy engineering arm dispatches mega tubular reactors to petrochemical complex overseas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said that its heavy engineering arm has dispatched two large ethylene oxide reactors, weighing 1,200 tonnes each, from Hazira, Gujarat to a large petrochemical complex overseas.

This was a repeat order after four identical reactors were supplied by L&T to the same client in 2020, during the first wave, the company said in a press release.

''Such a repeat order is testimony of our unique ability to handle these large & complex equipment and customer's confidence in our reliable delivery performance even during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic,'' Anil V Parab, member – L&T Executive Committee, Senior VP & Head Heavy Engineering said.

The reactors were manufactured at L&T's heavy engineering complex located at Hazira near Surat.

These highly complex reactors are crucial equipment for production of mono ethylene glycol in the petrochemical complex.

''Our focus on high-end products, in-house development of distinctive manufacturing technologies and various digitalisation initiatives have helped us to become a reliable partner to our clientele. Delivering such key equipment to our client, meeting all the requisite international quality and safety standards, is a matter of great pride for us,'' Parab said.

