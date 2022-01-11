Left Menu

TTML to convert interest on AGR dues into equity; govt holding seen at 9.5 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 17:42 IST
TTML to convert interest on AGR dues into equity; govt holding seen at 9.5 pc
  • Country:
  • India

After Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) on Tuesday said it will opt for conversion of the interest related to AGR dues into equity and that post-conversion, the government holding is expected to be about 9.5 per cent in the company.

The net present value (NPV) of this interest is expected to be nearly Rs 850 crore as per the company's best estimates, subject to confirmation by the Department of Telecom, it said in a regulatory filing.

Post conversion, it is expected that the government will hold about 9.5 per cent of the total outstanding shares of the company.

''...pursuant to the Empowered Committee of the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on January 11, 2022, the company is expressing its desire for the conversion of the full amount of such interest related to AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues into equity subject to a mutual agreement on the terms and conditions, including, the governance of the company post-conversion of the interest amount into equity shares and various regulatory/legal provisions...,'' Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) said in a BSE filing. The average price of the company's shares at the relevant date of August 14, 2021, as per the calculation method provided in the DoT communication works out to be about Rs 41.50 per share, subject to final confirmation by the telecom department. ''In case of conversion, it will result in dilution of all the existing shareholders of the company, including the promoters,'' the filing said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Vodafone Idea (VIL) had said it has decided to opt for converting about Rs 16,000 crore interest dues liability payable to the government into equity, which will amount to around 35.8 per cent stake in the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022