Tunisia's balance of trade deficit widens to 16.2 bln dinars in 2021 - TAP news agency

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-01-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 17:44 IST
Tunisia's balance of trade deficit widened to 16.2 billion dinars ($5.65 billion) in 2021 against a deficit of 12.8 billion dinars in 2020 due to higher imports from China and Turkey, the TAP news agency said on Tuesday, citing the National Institute of Statistics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

