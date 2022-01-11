Left Menu

Unidentified body found near railway station

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-01-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 17:49 IST
Unidentified body found near railway station
The body of a man with head and torso separated was found near the BC road railway station here Monday night, police said.

The body is yet to be identified. It is suspected that he died by suicide jumping in front of a train at night.

Mangaluru railway police visited the spot and are making further enquiries, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

