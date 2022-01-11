CCI approves Coral Blue Investment's stake buy in Sutherland Global Holdings

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved the acquisition of shares in Sutherland Global Holdings by Coral Blue Investment (GIC Investor Group).

The proposed combination involves the acquisition of Series-C preferred stock convertible to common stock of Sutherland Global Holdings Inc in two tranches by the acquirer, according to a statement.

This is subject to the fulfilment of relevant conditions.

''Commission approves acquisition of shares in Sutherland Global Holdings by Coral Blue Investment (GIC Investor Group),'' according to a tweet.

Sutherland is a global information technology service provider specialising in integrated business processes, outsourcing, business transformation, cloud, back office and front office services, among others.

In India, it operates through four indirect subsidiaries -- Sutherland Global Services Pvt Ltd, Sutherland Development Company Pvt Ltd, Adventity Global Services Pvt Ltd, and Sutherland Healthcare Solutions Pvt Ltd.

