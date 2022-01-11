Left Menu

M-cap of BSE-listed companies at fresh lifetime high of over Rs 275.2 lakh cr

In three days, the benchmark has gained 1,015.05 points.Helped by the optimism in equities, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies reached Rs 2,75,20,698.50 crore on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:39 IST
The market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies reached a fresh lifetime high of over Rs 275.20 lakh crore on Tuesday, driven by a continuous rally in the equity market.

The 30-share BSE benchmark continued its winning run for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. It gained 221.26 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 60,616.89 on Tuesday.

In three days, the benchmark has gained 1,015.05 points.

Helped by the optimism in equities, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies reached Rs 2,75,20,698.50 crore on Tuesday. Investors' wealth also jumped Rs 4,05,806.62 crore in three days.

''Markets ended marginally higher in a volatile session, tracking mixed cues. Initially, weak global cues were weighing on the sentiments. However, resilience in the IT majors not only capped the downside but also helped the index to inch higher.

''As the day progressed, index majors from other sectors also contributed to the move,'' said Religare Broking Vice-President (Research) Ajit Mishra. In Tuesday's trade, HCL Tech was the biggest gainer from the 30-share frontline companies pack, jumping 4.30 per cent, followed by HDFC, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Sun Pharma, RIL and SBI. In the broader market, the mid-cap and small-cap indices gained up to 0.15 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

