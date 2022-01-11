J-K admin must act against financial irregularities reported by CAG: NPP

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Tuesday said the administration must act against “financial irregularities” in various government departments as revealed by the reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

It also alleged that “the system” has ceased to exist post the Article 370 abrogation and the non-existence of legislature, with the duly “reported scams” by the national accounting watchdog being thrown under the carpet.

''We express grave concern over the successive reports of CAG revealing financial irregularities in the working of various government departments are going unaddressed,'' JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh said.

