Left Menu

Workers at Teck Resources' British Columbia mine threaten to strike

Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd said on Wednesday that a union representing 1,048 workers at its British Columbia mine could potentially go on a strike from Jan. 16. Negotiations between the company and the union are ongoing and the parties are scheduled to meet on Jan. 14, the miner said.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 12-01-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 11:42 IST
Workers at Teck Resources' British Columbia mine threaten to strike
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd said on Wednesday that a union representing 1,048 workers at its British Columbia mine could potentially go on a strike from Jan. 16. The company said it received the strike notice from the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7619 at its Highland Valley Copper Operations in British Columbia.

"The strike notice entitles the union to potentially begin strike action following the 72-hour strike notice period and 48 hours after the mediator reports to the Labour Relations Board," the company said in a statement https://refini.tv/3fgoDFM, without providing any reasons behind the potential strike. United Steelworkers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Negotiations between the company and the union are ongoing and the parties are scheduled to meet on Jan. 14, the miner said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022