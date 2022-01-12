Counter-terrorism Committee Chair Ambassador Tirumurti discusses priorities for 2022, shares India's focus

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti, who is also the Chair of the UNSC Counter-terrorism Committee for 2022, discussed its priorities for the year and shared India's focus and perspective on counter-terrorism.

The Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) was established in 2001 in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. UNSC Resolution 1373 (2001) had established the CTC as a subsidiary body of the United Nations Security Council.

"As Chair of Counter Terrorism Committee (CTC) of UN #SecurityCouncil, it was a pleasure to interact with Acting Executive Director of #UN_CTED and his team today to discuss CTC's priorities for 2022 and share India's focus and perspective on #counterterrorism,'' Tirumurti tweeted on Tuesday.

The United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), which supports the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), said in a tweet that Tirumurti highlighted the work priorities for 2022 in addressing emerging threats and challenges.

Tirumurti is the new Chair of the Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee for 2022.

India is currently a non-permanent member of the 15-nation Security Council and its two-year term will end December 31, 2022.

On the eve of assuming Chair of the CTC, India had in December voted in favour of a resolution to renew the mandate of the CTED.

The UN Security Council, through its written silence procedure, renewed the mandate of the Executive Directorate until December 31, 2025.

"As the Chair of CTC for 2022, India will make determined efforts to further enhance the role of CTC in strengthening the multilateral response to counter terrorism, and more importantly, ensuring that global response to the threat of terrorism remains unambiguous, undivided and effective," India had said in its explanation of vote to renew the CTED mandate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)