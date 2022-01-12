M2P Fintech bolsters leadership team with key appointments

Sanjoy Bose and Abhishek Arun join as Presidents CHENNAI, India, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M2P Fintech, Asia's largest API infrastructure company announced the appointment of two seasoned fintech professionals in key leadership roles. The company welcomed Sanjoy Bose as President – Global Market Expansion and Abhishek Arun as President – Platform Strategy and Commercialisation. The appointments mark a key milestone in M2P Fintech's growing roster of 500+ team members, up from 75 in the last couple of years.

Sanjoy, as President, Global Market Expansion will focus on International Markets with specific focus on ASEAN region, as the company is looking to expand aggressively in the coming years. Sanjoy will be responsible for Bank partnerships and building the team locally to serve the growing fintech ecosystem.

Abhishek will be responsible for the company's freshly minted Platform Strategy unit that will focus on partnering with key stakeholders in the ecosystem to build new products / capabilities, that will allow the company to monetise the API platform efficiently.

''We are thrilled to welcome both the leaders join us at an exciting phase in our journey towards building a global API infrastructure company from India. We are certain that both will add to our execution heft as we draw into their deep domain expertise and having executed at scale,'' said Madhusudanan R, Co-Founder, M2P Fintech.

About the leaders Abhishek Arun Abhishek Arun has rich experience of setting up and scaling product management and business in the digital payment and retail banking space. He was part of the management team of two companies where he saw the journey from setting up to public listing.

Prior to joining M2P, Abhishek was Chief Operating Officer at Paytm Payments Bank responsible for business and revenues of the bank coupled with an initial stint in One97 in the payments business where he focussed on enterprise sales, banking alliances and the payouts business.He previously set up retail product management & fee revenue functions at RBL Bank. He spent over a decade at Citibank N.A across multiple businesses and geographies.

He holds an MBA degree from Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi.

Sanjoy Bose Sanjoy brings over three decades of deep global business development experience, spanning North America, Middle East, Europe, APAC, and India. His expertise spans hi-tech companies, banking and fintech sector. He has a proven track record of leading and motivating high-performance sales and business growth teams across organizations. Prior to joining M2P, Sanjoy served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at FSS. He also had a successful 11-year tenure with WIBMO (acquired by Naspers/PayU). In addition, he co-founded two VC funded start-ups in Silicon Valley. He holds an MBA degree from XLRI.

About M2P Fintech M2P Fintech, previously known as YAP, is an API infrastructure company that enables businesses of any scale to embed financial products in their customer journeys.

The company's agile platform allows businesses to quickly create and deploy fintech products by simplifying the partnerships with Banks, PPIs, FIs, and other regulated entities. M2P provides deep domain expertise with significant speed to market while maintaining the core of their offerings' scalability, security, and reliability. Headquartered in Chennai, India, M2P operates in over 20 markets across Asia and North Africa. Apart from India, some of the key markets include the United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, the Philippines, Bahrain, and Egypt. The company also plans to expand its footprint to Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and across the MENA region.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)