MP: 5 COVID-19 positive passengers, including pregnant woman, stopped from boarding Dubai-bound flight

A 37-year-old pregnant woman and four other passengers tested positive for coronavirus at the Indore airport on Wednesday following which they were prevented from boarding the Air India's Dubai-bound flight, an official said.

The woman, who was from Bhopal and six months' pregnant, had not taken a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while the other four infected passengers were inoculated, Dr Priyanka Kourav, medical officer of the Madhya Pradesh health department, told PTI. ''Every passenger boarding the weekly Indore-Dubai flight has to undergo a rapid RT-PCR test at the airport. On Wednesday, 76 passengers were tested and the results of two women, two men and a 17-year-old boy came out positive," she said. Four of the infected persons were vaccinated against the viral infection, she said. ''Two of these infected passengers have taken two doses each of Sinopharm and Pfizer's vaccines for coronavirus prevention, which means both of them have received a total of four doses of the vaccines," she said. The infected passengers include one each from Indore and Barwani and three from Bhopal, the official said, adding that all the five people are asymptomatic and have been advised to isolate at home.

The administrations of Indore, Barwani and Bhopal were being informed about the infected passengers, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)