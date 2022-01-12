Left Menu

European shares rise amid global relief after Powell comments

European shares rose on Wednesday, taking cues from overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in a Congressional testimony. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% as of 0813 GMT, tracking global stocks, as Powell said the U.S. economy was ready for the start of tighter monetary policy but it may take several months to make a decision on running down the Fed's $9 trillion balance sheet.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 13:53 IST
European shares rise amid global relief after Powell comments

European shares rose on Wednesday, taking cues from overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in a Congressional testimony.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% as of 0813 GMT, tracking global stocks, as Powell said the U.S. economy was ready for the start of tighter monetary policy but it may take several months to make a decision on running down the Fed's $9 trillion balance sheet. Miners led gains, advancing 2% after factory gate inflation data showed more room for policy easing in China, while tech stocks rose for the second straight session.

Dutch firm Philips plunged 11.1% after saying it expects fourth-quarter core profit to drop around 40%, hit by a global shortage of parts and a recall of ventilators. French cloud computing company OVHcloud climbed 4.2% following a 13.9% rise in first-quarter revenue and said it was on track to achieve its full-year objectives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022