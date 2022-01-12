Left Menu

FTSE 100 gains on support from miners, strong earnings

The blue-chip index gained 0.5%, with industrial miners and energy stocks among the top gainers over steady metal and oil prices, respectively. The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.6%, led by a 7.7% gain in homewares retailer Dunelm after it said it expected its full-year profit to be "materially ahead" of market expectations.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 14:00 IST
FTSE 100 gains on support from miners, strong earnings
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday on support from a slew of positive earnings updates with supermarket group Sainsbury's topping the index, while global equities rose following less hawkish comments from U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The blue-chip index gained 0.5%, with industrial miners and energy stocks among the top gainers over steady metal and oil prices, respectively.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.6%, led by a 7.7% gain in homewares retailer Dunelm after it said it expected its full-year profit to be "materially ahead" of market expectations. British supermarket group Sainsbury's, fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion and recruiter PageGroup rose between 1% and 3% after raising their full-year profit forecasts.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread rose 1.8% after it said accommodation at its UK hotels had remained strong in recent weeks, with third-quarter sales in the country rising 3.1%. Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com NV fell 2.4% even after it reported fourth-quarter order growth of 14% and maintained its financial forecasts for 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022