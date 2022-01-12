QuickShift launches 2nd fulfillment centre in Bengaluru

Omnichannel fulfillment services provider QuickShift has launched its second fulfillment centre in Bengaluru to cater to the surging demand for quicker deliveries of the shipments from customers amid a rapid growth in online bookings.

Spread across 65,000 sq ft, the facility will help the company in providing services such as warehouse fulfillment, logistics, order management and last-mile delivery in the southern markets. The company already has such facilities in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata besides Begaluru to cater to a large number of D2C brands, ''The growth in e-commerce and online transactions fuelled by the pandemic has created a huge demand in Bengaluru. Now, this facility will help to ease and smoothen delivery services in this thriving market and will ensure the product reaches the right place, right hands, hassle-free with 100 per cent accuracy,” said Anshul Goenka, Founder-CEO, Quickshift Same-day delivery has made a tremendous impact on online businesses, and therefore that by reducing the amount of time between making an order and receiving it can greatly enhance customer satisfaction levels and experiences, he added.

The company said at the newly-launched second facility in Bengaluru, all individual units would be completely scan-based to ensure tracking across the facility. Quickshift is investing in a new 'Warehouse Management Software' to ensure pre-assignment of storage locations and reduce order processing turnaround time, it said, adding, the aim is to achieve order accuracy of 99.9 per cent with this deployment. The new fulfilment centre also has arrangements to store products such as cosmetics, perfumes, skincare products, which need ambient conditions apart from the regular general merchandise like clothing, footwear and electronics, it stated. Quickshift is ramping up on its efficiencies and performance delivery with the company's technology-enabled and customer-focused processes and it is looking to launch its Quickshift RAPID programme for same-day delivery in Bengaluru also after its introduction in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai recently.

