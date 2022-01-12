US-based manufacturing firm Bull Moose Tube on Wednesday announced a rebrand to become known as Bull Moose Tube, a Rt. Hon. Lord Swraj Paul Company – in honour of its UK-based NRI industrialist owner. Based in Chesterfield, Missouri, the company is part of Lord Paul’s Caparo Group and said the renaming is intended to reflect the company’s “proud history and bedrock values”. The company operates from seven plants – six in the US and one in Canada – and is also building a new eighth facility in Texas. “We are proud and excited to introduce our new company brand because it specifically reflects the hallmark characteristics that Lord Paul embodies: innovation, drive, commitment, perseverance, compassion, collaboration, and an insatiable desire to succeed,” said Tom Modrowski, President & CEO of Bull Moose Tube, a Rt. Hon. Lord Swraj Paul Company.

“Our historic success is based on these characteristics. Our future success is dependent on them,” he said.

The company reflected on Lord Paul’s humble beginnings in Punjab before he went on to be educated at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The 91-year-old House of Lords peer founded and grew London-based Caparo, the association of businesses of which Bull Moose Tube is a major part, into a prominent family-owned business in the UK and is also known as a philanthropist.

Lord Paul said: “I am thankful to many, without whom my achievements would not be possible. I thank my father and brothers for instilling in me the virtues of hard and honest work. I thank my lovely daughter, Ambika, whom we lost at a very young age and whose life and passing so many years ago made all that I have done possible. I thank my youngest son, Hon. Angad Paul, who played such a big role in building Caparo around the world and Bull Moose in the US.

“I thank the management and entire team at Bull Moose Tube, who have been and remain reliable stewards of my business vision. I am also grateful to the city of St. Louis, that is not only the headquarters of Bull Moose, but the home of other of our business ventures, including the property developments City Foundry and the Angad Arts Hotel. Finally, I thank God daily during my morning prayers for allowing me to remain active in the company that means so much to me at my age of 91 years.” Bull Moose Tube, a Rt. Hon. Lord Swraj Paul Company, claims to offer one of the largest ranges of welded steel tubing in North America, with typical applications covering construction, transportation, fire protection, lawn and garden equipment, plus many other engineering and household products.

