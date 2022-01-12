Quiklyz to offer range of EVs for leasing, subscription to customers

Quiklyz, the vehicle leasing and subscription arm of Mahindra Finance, has said it will offer the widest range of electric vehicles (EVs) for leasing and subscription to potential customers.

Launched in November last year, Quiklyz digital platform provides a subscription programme for both retail and corporate customers. It also allows customers to access new cars without the hassle of car ownership, as the company takes care of registration, insurance, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance as well as roadside assistance, among others.

The platform, which offers multi-brand vehicles, said it currently has the largest portfolio of EVs on the subscription platform, comprising both e-three and four-wheelers from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Mahindra, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, MG Motors, Audi, Jaguar and Piaggio.

Quiklyz plans to add more EVs to its portfolio as it aims to create exciting EV subscription products for its customers, it said.

''Quiklyz will continue to focus on EVs and will create an exciting platform for customers to have access to such vehicles in an affordable and hassle-free manner. All of this will be in keeping with India's commitment to become carbon-neutral by 2070,'' said Turra Mohammed, senior vice-president and business head of Quiklyz.

According to the platform, customers will have the flexibility to upgrade their vehicle in 2-3 years keeping in tune with ever-increasing technology features in newer EV launches going forward.

The programme offers a monthly subscription fee starting at Rs 21,399 per month for electric 4W and Rs 13,549 for electric 3W load. This fee covers insurance, maintenance and roadside assistance and flexibility to upgrade.

Mahindra Electric CEO Suman Mishra said, ''Leasing and subscription are becoming important channels for our electric 3W specifically in the load segment to new-age enterprises. We look forward to continuing working with Quiklyz to provide such financing solutions for our customers.'' PTI IAS HRS hrs

