Army Commanders interact with train commuters during journey between Ananatnag & Qazigund

Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi, Army Commander Northern Command, on Wednesday undertook a surprise railway journey between Ananatnag and Qazigund towns in south Kashmir and interacted with people.

''The Army Commander and the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen D P Pandey travelled by the train from Anantnag to Qazigund, where their co-passengers were surprised to see the senior army officers travelling with them,'' a defence spokesman said here.

He said prior to embarking the train, the Army Commander interacted with commuters and railway staff at the Railway Station.

''The Army Commander's affection and love for the citizens of J&K is well acknowledged and he is known to meet people on all occasions. It may be recollected that he led a motor bike rally from Udhampur to Kargil to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, through the Kashmir Valley in July 2021,'' the spokesman added. PTI MIJ RCJ

