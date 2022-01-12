Left Menu

National lok adalats settled over one crore cases last year: Law Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 18:41 IST
National lok adalats settled over one crore cases last year: Law Ministry
  • Country:
  • India

The four national lok adalats held last year settled over one crore cases, the Law Ministry said on Wednesday.

The 1,27,87,329 cases settled in 2021 included 55,81,117 pending cases and a ''record'' 72,06,212 pre-litigation cases, the ministry said in a statement.

Recently, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) had decided to lay more emphasis on the contribution of national lok adalat in effectively reducing the number of pending cases through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

A cumulative effect of all the preparatory and mobilisation measures resulted in extraordinary disposal figures during the year 2021, the statement read.

Amid Covid-triggered lockdown, in June 2020, the legal services authorities integrated technology with the conventional modes of dispute settlement and introduced virtual lok adalats also called 'e -Lok Adalats'.

Since then, all the lok adalats, including national lok adalats are organised through virtual and hybrid modes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022