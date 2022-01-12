Left Menu

Textiles, apparel exports rise to USD 29.8 bn during Apr-Dec

The countrys exports of textiles and apparel, including handicrafts, rose to USD 29.8 billion during April-December this fiscal as compared to USD 21.2 billion in the same period last year, an official statement said on Wednesday.

  • Country:
  • India

The country's exports of textiles and apparel, including handicrafts, rose to USD 29.8 billion during April-December this fiscal as compared to USD 21.2 billion in the same period last year, an official statement said on Wednesday. ''Textile sector has continuously maintained a trade surplus with exports manifold higher than imports. In 2020-21 there was a deceleration in textile exports due to pandemic disrupting the supply chain and demand,'' the textiles ministry said. It further said the government has set a target of USD 44 billion for exports of textiles and apparel, including handicrafts, and 67 per cent has already been achieved. ''The last quarter of FY (fiscal year) always has higher activity than the earlier quarters. Industry is hopeful that targets will be duly met,'' it added.

