Left Menu

Equity indices open in green amid mixed cues

Equity indices opened on a positive note on Thursday after both European and US markets closed in green.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-01-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 09:32 IST
Equity indices open in green amid mixed cues
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity indices opened on a positive note on Thursday after both European and US markets closed in green.

At 9.16 am, NSE Nifty was up by 23 points or 0.13 per cent at 18235.30, while BSE Sensex was up by 105.84 or 0.17 per cent at 61255.88.

Power Grid, Infosys, TCS, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Wipro, M&M, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Kotak Mahindra Bank. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022