FlowerAura Introduces Special Assortment of Valentines Gifts 2022

GURGAON, India, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innumerable Valentine gifts with theme detailed work, speedy delivery options, customisations, excellent customer care support and hassle-free user experience are up for grabs on Valentine's week at FlowerAura. From personalised Valentine-themed novelty couple gifts to special Valentine day flowers, this is a collection that declares true love. The FA Gifts team of professionals have come up with special V Day themed floral arrangements which display a wide collection of exotic flowers and embellishments. This stunning collection of love-themed assortments is specially designed keeping in mind the various phases and nature of relationships. Now customers can find glamourous blooms such as lilies, roses, orchids, gerberas, etc. in many different and rare colours. These assorted ranges of single flowers, bouquets, boxes and arrangements can also be purchased alongside the most unique and contemporary designed vases, tumblers and pots, each of which is decorative and many of those which can be customised.

Added on top of the list of valentine specific gifts, FlowerAura has celebrity personalised messages (one can have their better half's favourite celebrity wish them a pre-recorded customised message), custom made cards (greeting cards, both digital and physical with admirable love confessions), couples matching indoor plants and succulents (both can have matching plants in personalised vases and planters), jewellery, perfumes, custom made showpieces, soft toys, etc. To top off this list of love, FA Gifts also has V Week special gifts for its customers which are specially made to embrace the gift recipient on each of those 7 individual days. Customers can also now purchase a special weeklong gift package that consists of special gifts for each day of Valentine (rose day, propose day, chocolate day, teddy day, promise day, hug day, kiss day, and Valentine's day) which will be delivered to their beloved's doorstep on time, hassle-free.

As the week of love is never complete with the classic gift of 'something sweet', FA Gifts has also introduced a very delightful range of desserts and chocolates. To the customer's surprise, the staff body at FlowerAura has come up with a brand new exotic collection of international and handmade organic chocolates whose packaging can be personalised with photos, name initials and short messages for the gift giver. To top off this creativity, the special Valentines day cake collection launches not only desserts in the theme of love but also a vivid range of hampers containing cookies, assorted chocolates, personalised messages, customised and engraved novelty items and more.

With special attention to the quality and variety of gift options on this day, FlowerAura is ready to enchant its customers. ''We wanted to do something very special for our customers this year on Valentine's. The most powerful emotion of all should be expressed in the grandest of manners. With that in our mind, we have come up with a brand new collection,'' in a media conversation, Mr Himanshu Chawla, CEO of FA Gifts further explained, ''This is the day of love, of showing how deeply we care for our dear ones and what their presence means to us. FlowerAura will proudly display a collection of gifts that will capture the uniqueness of your relationship with your loved ones. We have gifts for all - parents, spouses, best friends, siblings, anyone who has filled our hearts with love.'' About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura and Bakingo), a pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, personalized gifts, combos), the special moments that can't be put into words. Starting in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 400+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.

