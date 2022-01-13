Left Menu

Yes Mutual Fund rechristened as White Oak Capital Mutual Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 12:14 IST
Yes Mutual Fund rechristened as White Oak Capital Mutual Fund
  • Country:
  • India

Yes Asset Management's name has been changed to White Oak Capital Asset Management with effect from January 12.

Further, Yes Mutual Fund will now be called White Oak Capital Mutual Fund, Aashish P Sommaiyaa, Chief Executive Officer of White Oak Capital, announced in a tweet on Thursday.

He, further, said: ''WhiteOakCap has filed equity MF offer documents for regulatory approval''.

Founded by Prashant Khemka, formerly CIO of Goldman Sachs Asset Management's India Equity and Global Emerging Markets Equity businesses, White Oak Capital group provides investment management and advisory services for equity assets of over Rs 42,000 crore. In November, White Oak Capital group announced the completion of the transaction to acquire the mutual fund business of Yes Bank.

GPL Finance and Investments, a subsidiary of White Oak Capital group, had received capital markets regulator Sebi's approval to acquire Yes Asset Management from Yes Bank in September.

In August 2020, the private lender had executed a definitive agreement for the sale of 100 per cent of the equity shareholding of Yes Asset Management (India) Ltd and Yes Trustee Ltd, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Yes Bank, to GPL Finance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022