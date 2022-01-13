M&S nudges up outlook after strong Christmas

Left Menu

M&S, Britain's most famous stores group which is recovering from a decade of decline, said it now expected full-year profit before tax and adjusted items to be at least 500 million pounds ($686 million) compared to previous guidance of about 500 million pounds. It said food sales increased 12.4% against its pre-pandemic performance two years ago in the 13 weeks to Jan. 1.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 12:44 IST
British retailer Marks & Spencer on Thursday nudged up its profit outlook after it reported a strong Christmas performance, particularly in food, where it outperformed the market. M&S, Britain's most famous stores group which is recovering from a decade of decline, said it now expected full-year profit before tax and adjusted items to be at least 500 million pounds ($686 million) compared to previous guidance of about 500 million pounds.

It said food sales increased 12.4% against its pre-pandemic performance two years ago in the 13 weeks to Jan. 1. Clothing and home sales rose 3.2% on the same basis. ($1 = 0.7293 pounds)

