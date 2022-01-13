Axis Bank and CRMNEXT win IBSi's Innovation Awards 2021 for the Best CRM System Implementation

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Bank, one of the largest private bank in Asia, and CRMNEXT, the leading crm for banks, were awarded the ''Best CRM System Implementation'' at IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021, which are referred by prominent global bankers and IT consultants as the most prestigious of their kind across the world.

Naval Kumar Lad, Sr. Vice President, Information Technology, Axis Bank, accepted the award on behalf of the bank. The bank has implemented CRMNEXT for sales and service modernisation enabling Straight through Processing and instant fulfilment. The platform also enables smarter lead processing automated routing, complete tracking, and visibility.

With CRMNEXT, the bank can now generate dynamic personalized offers with real-time visibility on eligibility. CRMNEXT also delivered augmented analytics for real-time customer intelligence, seamless customer onboarding and enabled relationship managers with automated relationship programs.

''Keeping in line with our core values of customer centricity, CRMNEXT Solution has acted as a catalyst to enhance this vision. The solution flexibility allows for the upsell and cross-sell offerings to reach the right customers at the right time. Also, the CRM service offering has helped us in efficiently resolving service requests within customer TATs,'' said Avinash Raghavendra, EVP and Head – IT, Axis Bank.

''This award further solidifies our position in the region as the technology partner of choice. We are delighted to deliver tangible results for Axis Bank and look forward to supporting them in their future digital initiatives,'' said Sushil Tyagi, Director, CRMNEXT.

High Impact Outcomes from CRMNEXT Implementation at Axis Bank include: • 90% Reduction in average service turnaround time • 100% Auto assignments of leads across products • 90% Reduction in rework during the sales process • 70% Improvement In Sales Turnaround Time • 50% Branch cases are enabled for straight-through processing • 33% Improvement in First Touch Resolution • 80% Workforce penetration • 80% Increase in mobile app usage • 32+ Systems integrated • 80,000+ users • 2700+ branches • 60+ Products across assets, liabilities, Retail, Corporate About CRMNEXT: CRMNEXT is the World's most powerful banking CRM platform. Gartner recognizes CRMNEXT as a leading player in Sales force automation, Service Management, and Lead Management. It has set benchmarks in the CRM industry with innovations like Autobot, UpgradesTM, Autonoma IntegrationTM, and Commutable CloudTM that have brought a paradigm shift in the implementation and total-cost-of-ownership of CRM solutions. It is committed making digital journeys of its customers, simpler and profitable through disruptive innovations.

