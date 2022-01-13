Left Menu

GE Renewable bags order from Continuum Trinethra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 17:08 IST
GE Renewable bags order from Continuum Trinethra
  • Country:
  • India

GE Renewable Energy has bagged an order from Continuum Trinethra Renewables to supply, install and commission 37 units of its onshore wind turbines for 99.9 MW Rajkot wind farm in Gujarat.

The Rajkot wind farm, which is being managed by Continuum, will provide local businesses and consumers with accessible, affordable, and reliable energy.

''GE Renewable Energy today announced an order from Continuum Trinethra Renewables Pvt. Ltd. (a subsidiary of Continuum Green Energy) to supply, install and commission 37 units of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for the 99.9 MW Rajkot wind farm in Gujarat, India,'' a company statement said.

Continuum is a leading player in offering bespoke green energy supply solutions with currently 639 MW tied in with up to 130 customers across India out of its total capacity of 1300 MW.

Deepak Maloo, Regional Sales Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind International in Asia Pacific, said:''GE Renewable Energy secured over 1.2GW+ orders in India last year, making it the largest wind turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier in India.” Arvind Bansal, CEO for Continuum Green Energy, said, “Continuum Green Energy is committed to contributing to climate-friendly energy transition in India. Synergies in Continuum’s development capabilities and GE’s capabilities in manufacturing and delivering turbines on time will bring great value to our projects.” GE’s 2.7-132 wind turbine has proven to be the technology of choice for many customers in India due to its industry leading performance at India’s low wind speeds.

The project will leverage GE’s significant local footprint in India with product design taking place primarily at GE’s Technology Center in Bengaluru, blades being manufactured in GE’s plants in Vadodara and assembly occurring at the GE Multi-modal Manufacturing Facility in Pune.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to enabling holistic energy transition by supporting the work of its customers. As part of that responsibility, the business is focused on supplying and maintaining a global fleet of renewable energy assets, helping reduce the cost of renewable energy, ensuring grid resiliency, efficiency, and reliability.PTI KKS ANU ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022