Sanofi India MD Rajaram Narayanan resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 17:25 IST
Drug firm Sanofi India on Thursday said its Managing Director Rajaram Narayanan has put in his papers.

The company's board has accepted the resignation of Narayanan, effective from the close of business hours on April 10, 2022, Sanofi India said in a statement.

Narayanan has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of Sanofi, it added.

His successor will be appointed in due course, the drug firm stated.

''Under Rajaram's leadership Sanofi India has successfully implemented a variety of transformational initiatives to deliver market-beating growth in key therapies and significantly improve its overall financials,'' Sanofi India Chairman Aditya Narayan noted.

