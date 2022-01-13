Sanofi India MD Rajaram Narayanan resigns
- Country:
- India
Drug firm Sanofi India on Thursday said its Managing Director Rajaram Narayanan has put in his papers.
The company's board has accepted the resignation of Narayanan, effective from the close of business hours on April 10, 2022, Sanofi India said in a statement.
Narayanan has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of Sanofi, it added.
His successor will be appointed in due course, the drug firm stated.
''Under Rajaram's leadership Sanofi India has successfully implemented a variety of transformational initiatives to deliver market-beating growth in key therapies and significantly improve its overall financials,'' Sanofi India Chairman Aditya Narayan noted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajaram
- Managing Director Rajaram
- Sanofi
- Aditya Narayan
- Narayanan
- India
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more
Science News Roundup: Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth; Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs and more
French court backs class action against Sanofi over Depakine drug - media
French court backs class action against Sanofi over Depakine drug
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth