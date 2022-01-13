ITFC tops Bloomberg 2021 Islamic Financing League Tables as Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-idb.org) has emerged on top of the Bloomberg 2021 Islamic Financing League Tables as the Global leader as Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA).

The 2021 Global Islamic Financing League Tables released by Bloomberg showed that ITFC is the top Bookrunner and MLA ahead of International and Regional Banks. The assessment recognizes the Corporation's leading role in mobilizing resources globally from a wide range of investors and financial institutions for the financing needs of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries and demonstrates the market impact potential of the ITFC financing model.

ITFC recorded financing transaction volume of over US$5.23 billion globally, covering market share of 21.2% as Bookrunner and 18.6% as MLA.

Commenting on the ranking, the CEO of ITFC, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol said: "We are honored to be ranked top of the Bloomberg 2021 Islamic Finance League Table as leading Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger. These rankings demonstrate the ITFC team's commitment to be a catalyst for trade development among OIC member countries. Nurturing and financing trade development ultimately contributes to ITFC's overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of people across the world. Given how much of a challenging year 2021 was for the global economy, we are extremely pleased that ITFC continued to provide significant strategic support for our member countries in this difficult environment and we look forward to 2022 with a lot of optimism. For this milestone I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to our syndicate partners for their continued confidence and trust in ITFC's role in leading these many syndicated financing deals".

The Bloomberg League Tables – published quarterly and annually – rank banks and financial institutions, in different categories, namely arrangers, bookrunners, administrative agents and advisors across diverse transactions, which include loans, bonds, and M&A activities.

(With Inputs from PIB)