Innoterra partners with Agri Entrepreneur Growth Foundation to help smallholder farmers

Innoterra, a food and tech platform firm, on Thursday said it has partnered with Agri Entrepreneur Growth Foundation (AEGF) to serve smallholder farmers through their network.

AEGF has been set up by Tata Trusts, IDH Sustainable Trade Initiative, and Syngenta Foundation, the company said in a statement.

Around 5,00,000 smallholder farmers are associated with AEGF.

The partnership provides Innoterra platform services access to all AEGF clusters.

It will help Innoterra to work as a partner of AEGF for market input/output linkages.

Innoterra will start pilots in first identified village clusters to onboard around 100,000 verified farmer members in the next quarter.

The aim is to connect all AEGF's verified members across India to the Innoterra platform.

Innoterra brought together its incubated companies, including fruit producer-exporter Desai AgriFoods and dairy company MilkLane, under its corporate umbrella in 2021.

Innoterra platform provides 360-degree services encompassing farm inputs, data-driven advisory, traceability and market access to smallholder farmers in India.

So far, Innoterra has raised over USD 125 million of investments cumulatively and registered annual revenue of USD 66 million in FY21.

Speaking about the partnership, Rajendra Jog, CEO of AEGF said: “From its inception, AEGF aims to connect smallholder farmers with various opportunities that can help them increase their livelihood income.'' This arrangement with Innoterra will not only add to income of smallholder farmers but will also provide opportunity for active engagement of women members of family, he said.

''The 360-degree service in livestock with cattle on demand is unique intervention and AEGF is excited to extend these services to maximum number of smallholder farmers associated with them,'' Jog said.

Innoterra is a Swiss-Indian nutrition and technology platform company, operating in 14 countries. PTI MJH ANU ANU

