Left Menu

At least three killed in rail accident in India's West Bengal state

Reuters | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 19:24 IST
At least three killed in rail accident in India's West Bengal state
  • Country:
  • India

At least three people died and 30 were admitted to hospital on Thursday when a passenger train derailed in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, a government official said.

Seven coaches of a passenger train derailed near Moynaguri railway station in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, said Moumita Godara Basu, district magistrate of Jalpaiguri, the most senior government official of the district.

She did not give details of the cause of the accident. State-run monopoly Indian Railways has a patchy safety record because of ageing infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022