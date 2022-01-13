At least three killed in rail accident in India's West Bengal state

At least three people died and 30 were admitted to hospital on Thursday when a passenger train derailed in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, a government official said.

Seven coaches of a passenger train derailed near Moynaguri railway station in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, said Moumita Godara Basu, district magistrate of Jalpaiguri, the most senior government official of the district.

She did not give details of the cause of the accident. State-run monopoly Indian Railways has a patchy safety record because of ageing infrastructure.

