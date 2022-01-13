GSK, Vir seek U.S. approval for COVID-19 antibody therapy as shot in arm

GSK and Vir Biotechnology said on Thursday they are seeking U.S. approval for their antibody-based COVID-19 treatment to be given as a shot in the arm, on top of the currently approved intravenous administration.

On Wednesday, the drugmakers said the United States had agreed to buy 600,000 more doses of the therapy, sotrovimab, for an undisclosed sum, as the country bolsters its arsenal of treatments against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

