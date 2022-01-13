West Bengal train accident: PM speaks to Railway Minister to take stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday to take stock of the situation following a train accident in West Bengal which left at least five persons dead and over 45 injured. Twelve coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and some overturned near Domohani in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday. ''Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly,'' Modi tweeted.

