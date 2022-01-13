West Bengal train accident: PM speaks to Railway Minister to take stock of situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday to take stock of the situation following a train accident in West Bengal which left at least five persons dead and over 45 injured. Spoke to Railways Minister Shri AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday to take stock of the situation following a train accident in West Bengal which left at least five persons dead and over 45 injured. Twelve coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and some overturned near Domohani in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday. ''Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly,'' Modi tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore at Haldwani in Uttarakhand.
Projects launched today will help make this the decade of Uttarakhand: PM Narendra Modi.
West Bengal's new COVID-19 cases nearly double in 24 hours as tally rises by 2,128; positivity rate at 5.47%: Health Department.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases over Rs 20,900 cr to about 10.09 cr farmers as 10th installment under PM-KISAN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to nation 13 projects and lays foundation stones of nine more worth Rs 4,815 crore in election-bound Manipur.