Tesla merchandise buyable using dogecoin, Musk says in tweet

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 12:37 IST
Elon Musk Image Credit: ANI
Tesla Inc merchandise can be bought using the digital currency dogecoin, the electric-car maker's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday.

Products such as the "Cyberwhistle" and "Cyberquad for Kids" could be bought using the cryptocurrency, according to the Tesla website. (https://bit.ly/3GsETQ5) Musk had tweeted in December saying Tesla will accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis.

