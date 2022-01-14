Left Menu

Exports rise 38.91 pc to $37.81 bn in Dec; trade deficit widens to $21.68 bn: Govt data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 12:58 IST
Exports rise 38.91 pc to $37.81 bn in Dec; trade deficit widens to $21.68 bn: Govt data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's exports in December 2021 surged 38.91 per cent on an annual basis to USD 37.81 billion due to healthy performance by sectors such as engineering, textiles and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to USD 21.68 billion during the month, government data showed on Friday.

Imports in December 2021 too increased 38.55 per cent to USD 59.48 billion.

During April-December 2021-22, exports rose 49.66 per cent to USD 301.38 billion.

Imports during the period surged 68.91 per cent to USD 443.82 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 142.44 billion, the data showed.

''Merchandise exports in December 2021 were USD 37.81 billion, as compared to USD 27.22 billion in December 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 38.91 per cent. As compared to December 2019, exports in December 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 39.47 per cent,'' the commerce ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022