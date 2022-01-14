Left Menu

German foreign minister to travel to Moscow next week for talks on Ukraine

"It is a characteristic of diplomacy in a crisis that it takes a lot of persistence, patience and strong nerves ... This is why it is so important to intensively make use of varying channels of communications."

Reuters | Brest | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 13:47 IST
German foreign minister to travel to Moscow next week for talks on Ukraine
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belarus

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will travel to Moscow next week for talks over the Ukraine crisis, she said on the sidelines of a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brest on Friday. At the same time, she dampened hopes for a quick solution after a series of talks between the West and Russia this week.

"There had been no talks with Russia (at the NATO-Russia Council) for two years, so I think nobody came to the negotiating table expecting a solution within a few hours," Baerbock told reporters. "It is a characteristic of diplomacy in a crisis that it takes a lot of persistence, patience, and strong nerves ... This is why it is so important to intensively make use of varying channels of communications."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022