Boddess goes Omni-channel with the launch of its first flagship store

India’s first Experiential and Digital beauty store offering a range of exciting experiences for its consumers Gurugram, 14th January, 2022 – Beauty Retailer Boddess.com opens its first flagship store in Ambience Mall, Gurugram. After its exciting online launch with over 100+ beauty brands, Boddess now opens with 1700sq feet of beauty space dedicated to top International brands in Skincare, Make up, Haircare and Body Care. Powered by Digital Tools, Augmented Reality and Virtual Shopping experiences, the store seamlessly integrates its features to deliver a truly unique customer journey.

The Boddess Store is the Ultimate Beauty Destination offering curated beauty ranges, tech enabled touchless tools, smart personalization, elevated service stations with best in-class specialists: skin experts, make-up artists, hair experts and beauty advisors. The store presents an array of truly exciting world class brands like supermodel Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics, Korean Luxury Skincare brand Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Innisfree, Natural Skincare brand; Caudalie, the Cult Make up brand; Anastasia Beverly Hills, Cruelty Free & Vegan Skincare and Body care brand; The Body Shop, luxury Haircare brands; Kevin Murphy and Olaplex. Premium brands like Issey Miyake, Carolina Herrera, Mont Blanc, Paco Rabanne, Burberry, Givenchy, Salvatore Ferragamo and more, are also a part of the assortment. Award winning International Farm to Beauty brand; Juice Beauty makes its first entry into India Retail at the Boddess Store. Boddess is bringing in many exclusive international brands over the next few weeks across its online and offline store to provide a truly Omni-channel experience for customers. For the first time, a dedicated section has been provided to Men’s grooming to cater to this exciting segment in the beauty industry. It doesn’t end here, the store also hosts a plethora of well-known D2C homegrown brands like Minimalist, Dot & Key and The Man Company. Equipped with Augmented Reality Technology and Virtual Beauty Tools, the brand invites its audience to take a glimpse into the future of digital beauty retail in India. From Magic Mirrors that work as skin analyzer and make-up try on to interactive screens and experiential zones, to multiple strategically positioned touch points providing customers with a seamless digital and physical experience.

Speaking on the launch of the first Boddess flagship store, Ritika Sharma, Founder and CEO, Boddess [House of Beauty] “We are so excited to bring a one-of-a-kind beauty retail experience to all beauty enthusiasts with the opening of our first flagship store. From launching Boddess as a multi-beauty wellness platform in the digital space to seeing it manifest in the physical realm in the second year has been an incredible journey. The experiential-led store is an amalgamation of technology, services & personalization and is fully equipped to answer all your beauty queries. The seamless integration of the physical and digital touch points will deliver a captivating in-store experience benefitting consumers and bringing us one step closer to them. Keeping shopping satisfaction and safety paramount, we have implemented all essential hygiene protocols to safeguard the health of our customers, employees. Our touchless Digital Beauty tools enable us to maintain the right safety for our consumers. We are excited and ready to welcome shoppers to the new store.” Commenting on the launch of the first Boddess flagship store, Dharmender Dabral, Chief Business Officer, Boddess, “We are thrilled to enter the New Year with the opening of our first Flagship store. In a span of 18 months, Boddess has seen exponential growth in expansion and customer acquisition and will continue to blend online & in-store experiences. The growth being witnessed in the beauty industry reflect the discerning nature of consumers who are ready to invest in the best of beauty. With our omni-channel approach, the aim is to build a world class experience combining beauty, technology and services - the first of its kind in the country. We have big plans around our stores and plan to open over 100 stores in the future.” Boddess aims to bring a holistic and virtually enriching beauty experience for their customers with their new store at Ambience mall, Gurugram PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)