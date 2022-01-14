French mechanic dies in Dakar rally accident
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 17:47 IST
- Country:
- France
A French mechanic in the Dakar rally has died in an accident involving an assistance vehicle and a local truck in Saudi Arabia, the Dakar rally organisers said on Friday.
Rally organisers said the driver was French national Quentin Lavalee, who was driving a car belonging to the team PH Sport. His passenger, Belgian national Maxime Frere, was injured and was transported to hospital in Jeddah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dakar
- Jeddah
- Saudi Arabia
- Belgian
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hero MotoSports' riders make modest start in qualifying stage of Dakar 2022
Rallying-Loeb eats into Al Attiyah's lead with Dakar second stage win
Hero MotoSports Team Rally delivers a solid stage at Dakar Rally as Aaron Mare moves into top-10 in overall rankings
MotorSports team begins its sixth consecutive Dakar rally
Rallying-Qatar's al-Attiyah takes the lead after Dakar prologue