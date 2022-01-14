Left Menu

French mechanic dies in Dakar rally accident

Updated: 14-01-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 17:47 IST
  
  • France

A French mechanic in the Dakar rally has died in an accident involving an assistance vehicle and a local truck in Saudi Arabia, the Dakar rally organisers said on Friday.

Rally organisers said the driver was French national Quentin Lavalee, who was driving a car belonging to the team PH Sport. His passenger, Belgian national Maxime Frere, was injured and was transported to hospital in Jeddah.

