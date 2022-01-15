Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions till Jan 31; allows fairs, marriage functions

The West Bengal government on Saturday extended the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till January 31, allowing fairs on open grounds in a very restricted manner with strict adherence to safety norms, an official order said.

The state government also allowed marriage functions with a maximum of 200 attendees or 50 percent of the venue's capacity, whichever is lesser, it said.

''Restrictions and relaxation measures and advisory as already stand extended up to 31/01/2022. Marriage-related functions with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 percent seating capacity of the hall/venue whichever is lower. Mela/fair may be allowed in open-air venues in a very restricted manner, following COVID-19 protocols,'' the order issued by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi said.

All outdoor activities including the movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 10 PM and 5 AM except for health, law and order, transport of essential commodities including agricultural produce, and other emergency services.

The order asked district administrations, police, and local authorities to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

