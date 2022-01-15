Left Menu

Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions till Jan 31; allows fairs, marriage functions

The West Bengal government on Saturday extended the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till January 31, allowing fairs on open grounds in a very restricted manner with strict adherence to safety norms, an official order said. The state government also allowed marriage functions with a maximum of 200 attendees or 50 percent of the capacity of the venue, whichever is lesser, it said. Restrictions and relaxation measures and advisory as already stand extended up to 31012022.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 16:05 IST
Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions till Jan 31; allows fairs, marriage functions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Saturday extended the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till January 31, allowing fairs on open grounds in a very restricted manner with strict adherence to safety norms, an official order said.

The state government also allowed marriage functions with a maximum of 200 attendees or 50 percent of the venue's capacity, whichever is lesser, it said.

''Restrictions and relaxation measures and advisory as already stand extended up to 31/01/2022. Marriage-related functions with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 percent seating capacity of the hall/venue whichever is lower. Mela/fair may be allowed in open-air venues in a very restricted manner, following COVID-19 protocols,'' the order issued by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi said.

All outdoor activities including the movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 10 PM and 5 AM except for health, law and order, transport of essential commodities including agricultural produce, and other emergency services.

The order asked district administrations, police, and local authorities to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022