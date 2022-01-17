Mahindra's Truck and Bus Division announces 'Get More Mileage or Give Truck Back' scheme

Mahindra's Truck and Bus Division (MTB), part of the Mahindra Group, on Monday announced the 'Get More Mileage or Give Truck Back' guarantee for its entire range of BS-VI trucks.

MTB offers a complete range of trucks from 3.5 tonnes to 55 tonnes, comprising HCV Blazo X, IVC Furio, and LCVs Furio 7 and Jayo range.

The Mileage Guarantee, 'Get More Mileage or Give the Truck Back', was first offered on Balzo trucks in 2016.

The Mileage Guarantee will be applicable on the entire range – HCV, ICV and LCV – of Mahindra BS-VI trucks, it said.

''The 'Get More Mileage or Give Back Truck' Guarantee across the range of trucks is a landmark move for the light, intermediate and heavy commercial vehicle industry. Given the spiralling fuel prices, there wasn't a better time to introduce this customer value proposition,'' Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer (automotive sector) of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said.

Nakra added that it will reaffirm the company's customers' faith in Mahindra's ability to create technologically advanced, class-leading products and set higher standards for the Indian CV industry while reflecting its commitment to the segment.

The new range features the 7.2L mPower Engine (HCVs) and mDi Tech Engine (ILCV) with FuelSmart Technology, among others, besides the cutting-edge iMAXX telematics solution, all of which together ensure guaranteed higher mileage, the company said.

Given the fact that fuel is a major component of a transporters' operating cost (over 60 per cent), Mahindra BS-VI truck range with this competitive advantage will provide them with an edge and scale up their transport business, delivering higher prosperity, it stated.

'''Get More Mileage or Give the Truck Back' was first offered on our HCV truck Blazo in 2016 and not a single truck has come back. All our new introductions ever since — Blazo X, Furio ICV range and Furio 7 have delivered higher fuel efficiency,'' said Jalaj Gupta, business head (commercial vehicles business unit) at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

He further said that additionally, MTB is offering a service guarantee to ensure higher uptime for its customers through the guaranteed speedier turnaround of the truck, be it on the highway or at the dealership workshop.

The state-of-the-are iMAXX telematics technology is further helping lower the cost of ownership by providing a firm control to the transporter over his trucks, remotely, he said.

He added that all this and the guaranteed higher mileage will eventually translate into higher prosperity of MTB customers.

