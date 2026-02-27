Graham McNulty to Lead UK Serious Fraud Office as Interim Director

In a significant leadership appointment, Graham McNulty is set to become the interim director of the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in April, succeeding Nick Ephgrave. McNulty, a seasoned former police officer, joined the SFO as chief operating officer in September 2024. His leadership role begins on April 6, following Ephgrave's retirement after over two years in the position.

McNulty expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, emphasizing his commitment to furthering the progress made under Ephgrave's tenure. Notably, McNulty has already been instrumental in implementing the SFO's inaugural case management system and leveraging new technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, to bolster investigative processes.

The Attorney General's office confirmed that McNulty will remain in his role until a permanent director is appointed. Ephgrave, the first non-lawyer to helm the SFO, initiated notable advancements such as improved case disclosures and a crypto-asset capability during his leadership, leaving a legacy of significant enhancements in handling economic crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)