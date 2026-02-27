Left Menu

Graham McNulty to Lead UK Serious Fraud Office as Interim Director

Graham McNulty will become interim director of the UK's Serious Fraud Office in April, succeeding Nick Ephgrave. McNulty, who joined as chief operating officer in 2024, aims to continue Ephgrave's progress. The SFO improved under Ephgrave with AI integration and enhanced case management systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 01:04 IST
Graham McNulty to Lead UK Serious Fraud Office as Interim Director

In a significant leadership appointment, Graham McNulty is set to become the interim director of the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in April, succeeding Nick Ephgrave. McNulty, a seasoned former police officer, joined the SFO as chief operating officer in September 2024. His leadership role begins on April 6, following Ephgrave's retirement after over two years in the position.

McNulty expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, emphasizing his commitment to furthering the progress made under Ephgrave's tenure. Notably, McNulty has already been instrumental in implementing the SFO's inaugural case management system and leveraging new technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, to bolster investigative processes.

The Attorney General's office confirmed that McNulty will remain in his role until a permanent director is appointed. Ephgrave, the first non-lawyer to helm the SFO, initiated notable advancements such as improved case disclosures and a crypto-asset capability during his leadership, leaving a legacy of significant enhancements in handling economic crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empresas Copec: Surging Profits and Strategic Expansion

Empresas Copec: Surging Profits and Strategic Expansion

 Global
2
USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

 Global
3
IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

 United States
4
Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Argentina

Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Ar...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026