IHCL committed to East India, says official

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which runs the luxury brand Taj Hotels, is committed to East India and that is why it has tied up with the Ambuja Neotia group, a company official said on Monday.

The brand 'SeleQtions' has been brought to the metropolis with the setting up of Raaj Kutir hotel, executive VP of IHCL Rohit Khosla said adding that more are in the pipeline both in West Bengal and elsewhere in the country.

He said that during the pandemic, leisure destinations have become more popular than business travel. Chairman of Ambuja Neotia group Harsh Neotia said that his group has partnered with IHCL in six projects so far with a combined room strength of 600.

Swabhumi Heritage Plaza, located off E M Bypass in the eastern part of Kolkata, has been converted to a heritage property to be run by IHCL, with a spend running to around Rs 60 crore.

Neotia said that the group is eyeing more properties in the Sunderbans and Gorumara forest in West Bengal and Sikkim, besides exploring heritage ones.

He said the Taj City Centre New Town (formerly Swissotel) hotel will be operational by the first quarter of the next fiscal.

