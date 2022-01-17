Inter-ministerial synergy required for attracting mega research projects: Goyal

Ministry of Textiles today cleared 20 strategic research projects worth INR 30 crores in the areas of Specialty fibres and Geotextiles under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal. These strategic research projects fall under the Flagship Programme 'National Technical Textiles Mission.'

Amongst the 20 Research projects, 16 projects of Specialty fibres were cleared including 5 projects in Healthcare, 4 projects in Industrial and Protective, 3 projects in Energy Storage, 3 projects in Textile waste recycling, & 1 in Agriculture and 4 projects in Geotextiles (Infrastructure) were cleared.

Various leading Indian Institutes, Centres of Excellence and Government Organizations participated including IITs, DRDO, BTRA, among others in the session which cleared projects strategic for the development of Indian economy and a step in the direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat, especially in the Healthcare, Industrial and Protective, Energy Storage, Textile Waste Recycling, Agriculture and Infrastructure.

While addressing the esteemed group of Scientists and Technical Technologists, Shri Piyush Goyal said, "Industry and Academia connect is essential for the growth of research and development in the application areas of Technical Textiles in India. Building convergence with Academicians, Scientists and Researchers is the need of the hour."

Shri Piyush Goyal also highlighted that the focus should be on the Internationally high value added products and building a structure of brainstorming around problem statements. In addition, Inter-ministerial synergy is required for attracting mega research projects in the country.

Previously, 11 research projects worth INR 78.60 Crores were cleared by the Ministry of Textiles on 26th March 2021.

(With Inputts from PIB)