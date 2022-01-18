Left Menu

HFCL shares tumble nearly 9 pc post earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 11:38 IST
HFCL shares tumble nearly 9 pc post earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Tuesday tumbled nearly 9 per cent after the company posted 4.7 per cent decline in consolidated profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The stock declined 8.60 per cent to Rs 88.10 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tumbled 8.56 per cent to Rs 88.10.

HFCL on Monday posted 4.7 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 81.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 mainly on account of hike in component prices, specially semiconductors.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 85.11 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue declined 4.86 per cent during the quarter to Rs 1,215.21 crore compared to Rs 1,277.48 crore it posted in the same quarter of 2020-21.

''Although the demand in the economy is coming back gradually, we had a strong quarter with growth in revenues. The margins during the quarter got slightly impacted followed by increased logistic costs and increase in fiber and semiconductor prices,'' HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022